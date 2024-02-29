Liam Neeson Will Take Over For Leslie Nielsen in “The Naked Gun” Reboot

The next ‘Naked Gun’ movie premieres in theatres on July 18, 2025.

The long-in-development Naked Gun remake starring Liam Neeson now officially has a release date, with Paramount revealing the film will arrive next year.

A Naked Gun remake has been in the works for some time, with Neeson’s name officially becoming attached two years ago. Further details about Neeson’s potential character are still being kept under wraps.

Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are also producing the movie, which Variety notes will be based on the Naked Gun franchise as well as the television series Police Squad!

The Naked Gun is an irreverent slapstick comedy following the exploits of Lieutenant Frank Drebin (Nielsen) as he seeks to uncover the culprit behind a nefarious plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth in Los Angeles. The first film came out in 1988, spawning several sequels and even a short-lived TV show.