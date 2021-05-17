Life After Lockdown! What will that be like?

More than a quarter of adults are starting to feel overwhelmed at the thought of life after lockdown. After a survey was done with 2000 adults, almost 40% are now used to life in the slow lane.

About 3 in 10 said they would like to keep a balance of ‘me time’ when social restrictions ease. Almost 30% of people say they haven’t missed having a full schedule of events.

A third of people are not looking forward to being busy again, crowded places, or the pressures of small talk.

TOP 20 THINGS PEOPLE ARE NOT LOOKING FORWARD TO WHEN RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE TO EASE:

1. Being in busy or in crowded spaces e.g. bars

2. Waiting in queues

3. Wearing a mask

4. Spending lots of money

5. Getting public transport

6. Making small talk

7. Not being able to use the lockdown restrictions as an excuse to not see people

8. Not being able to get an appointment/booking e.g. at pubs, restaurants, hairdressers

9. Talking about lockdown

10. Commuting

11. Constantly feeling tired

12. Repeating the same stories to friends e.g. what you’ve been up to over lockdown

13. Having no free time

14. Having to plan ahead

15. Making reservations e.g. at restaurants

16. Having to get ready e.g. full face of make-up, styling hair, etc.

17. Trying to fit in seeing friends and family

18. Balancing social life with work-life

19. Not having as much time to sleep

20. Less time to spend with your family