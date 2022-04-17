Life Is Harder For Young People And Their Parents Agree

New research revealed that life is harder for young people now than it was for previous generations.

A detailed study found a large percentage of under ’30s believe life is tougher now than it was for their parents – and they’re suffering as a result.

The study showed that an overwhelming 68% of all those questioned believe today’s generation is forced to endure more hardship than young people 40 years ago.

The modern generation also proved a lot more stressed day-to-day, with 50% of the over 50’s admitting their average week as a twenty-something rarely saw them get stressed – just 5% of today’s youngsters were able to say their usual week is worry-free.

41% of the younger generation experience regular or constant stress (compared to just 15% 40 years ago).

Stress isn’t the only issue – the older generation rated their looks and body shapes at a seven on average, whereas today’s group could only average a 5.

The study looked at life for 20-30-year-olds against those of the baby boomer generation.

The study was conducted to better understand what the challenges and pressures are for today’s younger generation.

The study found that “In a world where we’re constantly rushing around and connected 24/7, we found people now have to make more of a concerted effort to keep fit and eat healthy, often fitting it around their busy lifestyle at the expense of having fun and seeing friends and family.”

Money worries, being overworked and concerns about their body image were the most prevalent concerns for today’s youth -while longer working hours, a lack of job security, a flat housing market and the rising cost of living also emerged as factors that the previous generation didn’t have to cope with.

As a result, today’s average twenty-something was also twice as likely to want to ‘make a lot of money quickly’ than the older generation did when they were that age.

Both generations prioritize finding a partner and having a long-term relationship when in their twenties. But today’s youth are much more image-conscious compared to the baby boomers.

Also, today’s youth are having babies later with the average age being 29 compared to the age of 27 forty years ago.

While attitudes to marriage have severely declined in modern times- less than half the number of today’s current youth think it important, compared to the 54% of over 50’s, who placed faith in it when in their twenties.

Surprisingly, alcohol consumption remains fairly similar but naturally, people were far heavier smokers in the older generation – just a fifth of the modern generation smoked compared to over half of people forty years ago. The average smoker back then smoked 15 a day, while those today get through 9.

