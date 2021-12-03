Listen: Josh Ramsay featuring Chad Kroeger “Lady Mine”

Josh Ramsay, lead singer of Marianas Trench, spent the last two years working on his first solo album, The Josh Ramsay Show, which is due out in the spring. The album, a “love letter to music” is an ecclectic collection of musical genres, from County to EDM to Grunge and more. The first single, inspired by the rock sounds of the ’70s, is “Lady Mine” featuring Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

Josh wrote the song then asked himself whom he might have sing on it. Chad, someone with whom he’s been friends for a long time, popped into his head. “The more I thought about it, the more I realised, he was the only person I could ask to sing it,” Josh told KOOLFM, “because he’s the only other male singer I know who could sing it!”

So, Josh called him and explained the idea behind the record, which Kroeger thought was interesting. Josh asked him if he would just listen to the song and if he liked it, maybe he might sing on it? Chad answered right away, “Just send it to me. I’ll do it.” Josh muses, “He said yes without even hearing it. I’m not sure if it’s because he’s a great friend or if I caught him when he was a couple cocktails deep. I don’t know!”

One of his favourite things about Chad Kroeger is something, he says, probably a lot of people don’t know because Kroeger’s public image and his persona in videos is very serious. “But actually, in real life, he’s such a class clown,” Ramsay reveals. “He’s a really funny guy. He’s got a great sense of humour. And when we shot the music video for this, we basically spent all day just laughing and clowning around. He’s a great vibe to be around.”

