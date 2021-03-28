LISTEN: Taylor Swift Releases First ‘From The Vault’ Track

Taylor Swift released her first ‘from the vault track,’ called ‘You All Over Me’ and it features country superstar Maren Morris doing the backing vocals.

Taylor’s been busy re-recording her old music so that she has the rights to all of her songs. Right now she’s working on Fearless (Taylor’s version). And there are some never-before-heard tracks – songs she recorded back when she was making Fearless but didn’t make the record for whatever reason. But they’re coming out now!

‘You All Over Me’ has that country vibe that the rest of Fearless had. Check out the song below:



YouTube / Taylor Swift

Main Image via Facebook / @taylorswift