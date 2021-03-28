Listen Live

LISTEN: Taylor Swift Releases First ‘From The Vault’ Track

Off her upcoming 'Fearless' album (Taylor's version)

By Music

Taylor Swift released her first ‘from the vault track,’ called ‘You All Over Me’ and it features country superstar Maren Morris doing the backing vocals.

Taylor’s been busy re-recording her old music so that she has the rights to all of her songs. Right now she’s working on Fearless (Taylor’s version). And there are some never-before-heard tracks – songs she recorded back when she was making Fearless but didn’t make the record for whatever reason. But they’re coming out now!

‘You All Over Me’ has that country vibe that the rest of Fearless had. Check out the song below:


YouTube / Taylor Swift

Main Image via Facebook / @taylorswift

Related posts

LISTEN: Bruno Mars Drops First Single As Part Of Duo ‘Silk Sonic’

Taylor Swift Completes Re-Recording Of 2009 Album ‘Fearless’

WATCH: Justin Bieber Performs Latest Track ‘Anyone’

Taylor Swift Releases Two New Bonus Tracks From Latest Surprise album ‘evermore’

LISTEN: Taylor Swift Releases Lead Single ‘Willow’ Off New Album ‘Evermore’

LISTEN: Shawn Mendes Drops New Single, Announces New Album

WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs ‘Betty’ on ACM Awards

WATCH: Taylor Swift Releases New Video For New Version Of ‘Cardigan’

The Chicks Reveal Track Listing For New Album