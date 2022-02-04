Little Caesars Has A New Superhero-Inspired Pizza Ahead of ‘The Batman’ Release

Little Caesars announced in a press release that it is partnering with the new film “The Batman” for a unique and tasty treat that pizza fans will love.

The Batman Calzony, a pizza and calzone in one, is shaped like a bat and features a calzone crust filled with cheese, white garlic sauce, and pepperoni. The delicacy is combined with a buttery-tasting pepperoni pizza and served with a side of Little Caesars’ Crazy Sauce.

The Batman Calzony is available now for $7.99 at participating locations.

Customers can order The Batman Calzony for delivery using the Little Caesars app or pre-pay and then head to the Pizza Portal pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station, inside the restaurant. If you don’t want to preorder, you can stop by any participating Little Caesars location to get the tasty item. The location on Mapleview and Huronia Rd has them.

“The Batman” stars Robert Pattison in the titular role, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

With its original theatrical release slated for June 2021, it’s now been more than two years since “The Batman” was announced.

And after many filming delays due to COVID-19 restrictions, the film is finally scheduled to be released in theatres on March 4, 2022.

The Batman Calzony Photo credit (Little Caesars Pizza) and Charlie’s iPhone!