Little House on the Prairie Returns: Netflix Brings a Beloved Classic to a New Generation

A beloved piece of literary and television history is getting a fresh start. Netflix has officially released its new adaptation of Little House on the Prairie, bringing Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic stories of family, survival, and life on the American frontier to a whole new audience.

The series is inspired by Wilder’s semi-autobiographical books, which have been cherished by readers for generations since their release in the 1930s. While many fans remember the classic television series from the 1970s and ’80s, this new version takes a deeper look at the Ingalls family’s journey west, blending family drama, adventure, and the challenges of building a new life.

A New Take on a Familiar Story

The first season follows Charles and Caroline Ingalls and their daughters, Mary and Laura, as they leave behind their old life and settle near Independence, Kansas.

The family faces the realities of frontier living, from harsh weather and dangerous wildlife to illness and uncertainty. At the heart of the story, though, is the bond between family members and their determination to create a better future.

Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine says the series is ultimately about a family people want to spend time with, one that supports each other through challenges and celebrates the little moments along the way.

This adaptation also expands beyond the original books by exploring additional perspectives, including the experiences of the Osage people who already lived on the land the settlers were moving into. The series aims to tell a broader story about westward expansion, opportunity, and the complicated history behind it.

Meet the New Ingalls Family

The new series stars:

Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls

as Laura Ingalls Luke Bracey as Charles “Pa” Ingalls

as Charles “Pa” Ingalls Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline “Ma” Ingalls

as Caroline “Ma” Ingalls Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls

The cast also includes new characters and familiar faces from Laura’s world, including Mr. Edwards, who remains an important part of the Ingalls family’s story.

Season Two Is Already Coming

Fans won’t have to say goodbye to the Ingalls family after one season. Netflix has already renewed Little House on the Prairie for a second season.

The next chapter will bring the family to Walnut Grove, Minnesota, and introduce one of Laura’s most famous rivals; Nellie Oleson.

Why Fans Are Still Drawn to Little House

More than 90 years after Laura Ingalls Wilder first introduced readers to her family’s adventures, the story continues to connect with audiences because of its timeless themes: resilience, kindness, family, and finding hope during difficult times.

Whether you grew up reading the books, watching the original series, or you’re discovering the Ingalls family for the first time, Netflix’s new Little House on the Prairie offers a chance to revisit a story that has stood the test of time.

Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.