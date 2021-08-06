Lizzo Gives A TED Talk On Twerking

Lizzo is schooling fans about the art of twerking and the history of the sexy dance move in a new TED Talk.

Earlier this week, Lizzo presented her Ted Talk at the Monterey Conference Center in Monterey, California.

Did you know that the shaking of the booty dance originated in West Africa?

Lizzo’s full TED Talk is expected to be released this autumn.

TED is a speech for nonprofits devoted to spreading ideas. It’s usually presented in the form of a short, powerful talk that is 18 minutes or less.

TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment, and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics.