Lizzo Launches New Line Of Shapewear

Lizzo has announced that her clothing company is set to roll out a new line of what she calls “gender-affirming shapewear.”

She posted the news online and wrote: “You deserve to feel like you.”

Introducing.. YOUR SKIN by @Yitty



Gender affirming shapewear for all gender identities



You deserve to feel like you. You deserve to feel good in Your Skin.



We’ve been working on this a long time & it’s finally ready!



Binder tops & tucking thongs coming this summer !❤️ pic.twitter.com/S46141CzE9 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) March 30, 2023

Lizzo also included preview photos that featured models in form-fitting tops and bottoms made out of black and purple fabric.

Lizzo expressed that she believes in “self-love for people of all gender identities” and that her brand is creating styles for everybody.