Listen Live

Lizzo Launches New Line Of Shapewear

And its 'Good as hell!'

By Dirt/Divas

Lizzo has announced that her clothing company is set to roll out a new line of what she calls “gender-affirming shapewear.”

She posted the news online and wrote: “You deserve to feel like you.”

Lizzo also included preview photos that featured models in form-fitting tops and bottoms made out of black and purple fabric.

Lizzo expressed that she believes in “self-love for people of all gender identities” and that her brand is creating styles for everybody.

Lizzo Plays A 200-Year-Old Flute!?!

Related posts

Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth To Baby Girl!

Rick Astley Just Announced That He Will Devote the Next 10 Years To Kittens

Dolly Parton And Garth Brooks Set to Host the ACM Awards