Lizzo Launches New Line Of Shapewear
And its 'Good as hell!'
Lizzo has announced that her clothing company is set to roll out a new line of what she calls “gender-affirming shapewear.”
She posted the news online and wrote: “You deserve to feel like you.”
Lizzo also included preview photos that featured models in form-fitting tops and bottoms made out of black and purple fabric.
Lizzo expressed that she believes in “self-love for people of all gender identities” and that her brand is creating styles for everybody.