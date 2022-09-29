Lizzo Plays A 200-Year-Old Flute!?!

Lizzo has been crushing it this year, and she decided at a recent stop of her “Special” tour to… well play with history!

While at her stop in Washington D.C, she was handed the prized crystal covered flute of a founding father! She was allowed to play a few notes before it was taken back!

She celebrated on Twitter:

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE



NOW YOU HAVE



IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

She became the “first and only” person to play the 200-year-old flute that was once owned by the fourth U.S President, James Madison.

This moment comes days after Lizzo was invited by the Library of Congress to have her stop by “the biggest flute collection in the world” on Twitter:

The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. @lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are “Good as hell.”😉 pic.twitter.com/2FkUFZfIYh — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) September 23, 2022

It’s a pretty wild moment that’s come from only STOP THREE of her North American headlining “Special” Tour.