Locallicious Returns: Barrie’s Celebration of Food and Community

If you love food and supporting local, get ready! Locallicious is making its way back to Barrie and Simcoe County.

This annual culinary festival has become a favorite for residents and visitors alike, drawing bigger crowds every year. Organized by Barrielicious and proudly sponsored by The Peggy Hill Team, the event showcases everything from comfort food classics to upscale dining experiences.

Who’s On The Lineup?

This year’s participating restaurants include:

Salty Blonde Bagel Bar

The Farmhouse

147 Ristorante

Town & Country Steakhouse

B’Skope

Bayside Variety

Kenzington Burger Bar

Liars Kitchen & Social

Casa Mia

Tequilazzo

Friday Harbour Lake Club

Bull & Barrel Pub

The North

il Buco

The Dirty Oar Pub

Every restaurant is offering a special prix fixe menu, with three courses (appetizer, entrée, and dessert) priced between $30 and $45. Diners can expect a variety of choices, including options for different dietary needs and preferences.

Why It's More Than Just Food

Locallicious isn’t just about dining out—it’s about strengthening the community. When you take part, you’re directly supporting independent restaurants and helping fuel the local economy. It’s also the perfect excuse to check out spots you may not have discovered yet.

Event organizer Randy Feltis sums it up best: “Locallicious is an event that brings the community together. It allows us as a city to connect with our local chefs, try new food and explore places we haven't before. It is important to us to highlight the incredible local restaurants we have and create a wonderful experience.”

For chefs and restaurant owners, the festival is an opportunity to shine. Many use the event to put creative twists on their menus, test new ideas, or highlight their signature dishes. The result? A celebration of innovation and collaboration that continues to elevate Simcoe County’s food scene.

Save The Dates

Whether you consider yourself a foodie or just enjoy a night out with good company, Locallicious has something to offer. From casual pub grub to refined plates, it’s the perfect way to gather friends and family around the table.

Locallicious kicks off on September 19 and runs until October 5, giving you plenty of time to savor the flavors of Barrie and beyond. Don’t miss this chance to eat, explore, and support local.