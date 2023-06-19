Loneliness Not Only Hurts Men’s Mental Health But Can Also Hurt This…

Loneliness is not just bad for men’s mental health— it may be bad for their bones, too, according to a new study.

And while social isolation may hurt the bone health of men, this is not true of women, the researchers found.

Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly increased the prevalence of isolation and loneliness, researchers have been concerned about a rising ‘epidemic of loneliness…

Social isolation, she also said, is associated with an increased risk for many health conditions, including mental disorders, as well as higher overall rates of illness and death.

Researchers determined while using mice that social isolation causes significant reductions in bone quality, including reduced bone mineral density, in men, NOT in women.

Researchers say that more study needs to be done on this topic…