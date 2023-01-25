Looking at Photos of Your Spouse Could Rekindle Sparks

When you’ve been with someone for many years, it’s all too easy to let life get in the way and the spark dies out.

But, psychologists at the University of Missouri–St. Louis in the US has discovered a surprisingly easy way to rekindle the passion, and all it takes is a photo.

A study has found that looking at photos of your partner for a few seconds can increase feelings of infatuation, attachment, and marital satisfaction.

“Looking at photos of spouses is an easy strategy that could be used to stabilize marriages where the main problem is diminishing feelings of love over time,” the authors wrote.

There’s nothing like the butterflies you feel at the start of a new relationship, but keeping them alive over the years isn’t always easy.

Married couples fall out of love for a myriad of reasons, the most common reason being “unreasonable behaviour” in 2021.