Looney Tunes Character, Pepé Le Pew, To Be Written Out Of Future Warner Bros Projects!

You won’t be seeing much of cartoon skunk Pepé Le Pew in future Looney Tunes productions.

This was after a recent New York Times opinion piece called out the character saying his actions “normalized rape culture.”

In the cartoons, Pepé is always looking for love from various characters — but most usually a cat. His actions were often unwanted and aggressive.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the character has already been written out of the upcoming Space Jam sequel.

Lew Pew was in the original film starring Michael Jordan.

The news comes fresh off the heels that six Dr. Seuss books have been pulled from bookshelves.