Love Local: Valentine's Day 2026

Valentine's Day 2026 is quickly approaching, and here's our advice on the perfect date! (Ladies, you can send this to him)

The Perfect Date (It's easier than you think!)

Every year, February 14th comes around and lovers everywhere anxiously await to see what the other's planned, or they argue over where to dine or what movie to see. It's time to step back from conventional dating methods, and try something new.

You don't need to break the budget for the perfect date, or make reservations at the hardest place in town to get into. The key to the perfect date is thoughtfulness, shared connection, and creating memories that you will live on well after the dates over.

Here are some date night ideas that are local, and show your partner you were "thoughtful" and "intentional" with the plans this year.

Friday, I'm In Love!

Friday Harbour is offering a special Valentine's Day event, this is the perfect date for the couple that wants to enjoy outdoor vibes in a Winter Wonderland. Here's what you can do:

Free Scenic Skate on their Lakeside Rink

Warm Up Together at Their Après Skate Lounge with feature cocktails and winter sips

Browse their Pop-Up Vendor Market Together

Dance and vibe to DJ Sets & Live Performances

And More!

If you don't have skates, they have rentals available! Friday Harbour also has different restaurants if you're looking for dining to be a part of your date night. The event runs from 11:00am to 8:00pm at the Friday Harbour Promenade.

Skate & Sweets

Cost: $15 Per Person

The Simcoe County Museum is inviting you to their Valentine's Day evening, enjoy night time skating on their trail spanning through the Museum's forested grounds. After, warm up at their hot chocolate bar, play fun games, and enjoy candies.

Mid-Winter Social at Discovery Harbour

Cost: $12 Per Person

This event runs all weekend long, and is the perfect Valentine's Day for the couples who will have the kids with them. Having a family can mean your Valentine's Day plans change , but adapt and create an experience for the whole family to celebrate!

The Event Includes:

Snow Tubing For Kids

Indoor & Outdoor Activities

Food Vendors, Roasted Marshmallows, S'mores and more

Winter Glamping at Sainte-Marie Among The Hurons

Book Online For Prices

Right next to Discovery Harbour's Mid-Winter Social is Sainte-Marie Among The Hurons, who have a brand new Winter Glamping experience which offers the perfect date night for the couple looking to getaway and spend the evening cozied up by the fire or stargazing. Book now on their website.

Sainte-Marie Among The Hurons also offers a Dining Under The Stars: Dome Experience to make your evening even more romantic! You can check out their special Valentine's Day Menu here.

Valentine's Day Cabaret

Bravado! & Friends is an intimate cabaret, with live music, food, drinks & fun. Tickets are only $45 a person, and doors open at 7pm for an evening of humour and games tailored to create an intimate experience and unforgettable entertainment.

Valentine's Day at Debut Bar and Restaurant

Debut is one of Barrie's newest downtown locations for modern dining and nightlife, with ambient lighting and immersive visuals. They're offering a full weekends worth of events for Valentine's Day weekend, with dancing, karaoke, painting and more! There'sere's their schedule.

Friday, Feb 13:



Valentine's Day Dinner (All Day & Night) - $99 a couple

Karaoke Night (8:00PM to 11:00PM)

Snowball Dance - Singles Night (11:00PM to 1:00AM)

Saturday, Feb 14:



Valentine's Day Dinner (All Day & Night) - $99 a couple

Paint Night (5:00PM to 7:00PM)

Live Music - Andrew Walker (7:00PM to 10:00PM)

Valentine's Dance - Couple Night (10:00PM to 1:00AM) Slow dance for couples, Dress to impress

Sunday, Feb 15:



Valentine's Day Dinner (All Day & Night) - $99 a couple

Couple's Cocktail Class

Love is in the air... and in your glass! Cottage Country Cocktails is offering a special Valentine's Day inspired cocktail class, which is perfect for date night or girl's night! The event will be hosted at LVX Beauty Lounge.

Book your spot on their website.

A Special Valentine's Night Out at Quayle's Brewery

If you and your other half love beer and cheese, this is perfect for you! Quayle's Brewery is offering a special couples night Charcuterie Board Styling event, hosted by their own Chef Dan. The event is only $80 a couple and runs February 13th, including everything below.

A fun & interactive charcuterie styling workshop for two

Two flights of Quayle's beer (one each)

One charcuterie box to share

Tips for pairing beer with cheese & cooking with beer

Enjoy an evening together and learn new skills that you can practice for charcuterie nights at home! Get tickets here.

Make It a Special Weekend & Love Local

This Valentine's Day, Simcoe County has something for everyone! Book or register your experience now and save your spot for your special date. (Your date absolutely will notice and appreciate the thoughtfulness of you planning the experience ahead of time!)

Whether you want to fill your evening with artistic flow and painting at Debut, or cozy up together by the fire after a skate at Friday Harbour or the Simcoe Museum, there's so many options to woo your date this Valentine's Day.