Going for Lunch With the Boss? Maybe Don't Order the Lobster 🦞

Going out for lunch with your boss sounds simple enough...

Until you sit down and suddenly realize your lunch order may now be part of your performance review.

According to an etiquette expert, there are a few things you should avoid ordering when you're dining with the person who signs your paycheque.

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First: Don't immediately order the most expensive thing on the menu.

If your boss orders the $18 chicken sandwich and you say, “I'll have the market-price lobster... and could we add a steak to that?”

You may not be getting invited back.

Second: Be careful with the booze.

One drink? Maybe.

Four margaritas and suddenly telling your boss what everyone really thinks about the new scheduling system?

That's no longer a lunch.

That's an exit interview.

Third: Follow your boss's lead when it comes to courses.

If they're having a salad, don't order an appetizer, soup, steak, dessert and then ask to see the cheese menu. They're trying to get back to work.

You've moved into the restaurant.

And finally, avoid anything extremely messy or difficult to eat.

Maybe skip the lobster, giant rack of ribs, saucy chicken wings or anything requiring a bib, wet wipes and instructions.

Because it's difficult to discuss your professional goals while you've got barbecue sauce on your eyebrow.

The basic rule is simple:

Order something reasonably priced, easy to eat and don't get drunk.

Or just order what I order at every awkward work lunch:

Whatever allows me to chew quietly while somebody else talks.