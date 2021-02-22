Lupita Nyong’o’s Children’s Book, Sulwe, Being made into an Animated Musical

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o’s children’s book, Sulwe, released October 2019, became a number-one New York Times bestseller.

Now, Netflix has announced it will be adapting the book in to an animated musical. There is no release date yet for the animated musical adaption.

Sulwe is about a little girl with “skin the color of midnight.” According to the press release, “She is darker than everyone she knows. All she wants is to be beautiful and bright. One night, Sulwe is visited by a shooting star sent by the Night, and embarks on a magical journey where she learns the eye-opening story of the sisters Night and Day. Sulwe is a story about colorism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within.”

Sulwe, the book, was illustrated by the amazing Vashti Harrison.

Nyong’o has worked with Netflix before. She read her book on Bookmarks, a live-action series that featured prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors highlighting the Black experience.

Images: Netflix and Lupita Nyong’o