In the US they are trying to make the ultimate comfort food happen, mac and cheese + ice cream.

Kraft have partnered Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a new creamy cheesy flavour: macaroni and cheese ice cream to celebrate Mac & Cheese day.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavour of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

It’s not available in canada, which is a good thing!