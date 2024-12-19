Macaulay Culkin Thought About Buying the ‘Home Alone’ House—Here’s Why He Passed

Looks like Kevin McCallister hasn’t completely outgrown his mischievous side.

Macaulay Culkin, the iconic star of the Home Alone franchise, recently shared that he seriously considered buying the famous house from the beloved 1990 movie. The sprawling five-bedroom, six-bathroom property in Winnetka, Illinois, hit the market earlier this year for $5.25 million, sparking nostalgia and interest from fans around the world.

“I had half a mind to buy it — just for giggles,” the 44-year-old actor revealed at a Home Alone screening at the Rosemont Theater in Illinois, according to The New York Times.

But Culkin’s plans weren’t limited to just owning a piece of cinematic history. He envisioned transforming the 9,126-square-foot residence into a “movie fun house,” where fans could relive some of the film’s most memorable scenes. Imagine sledding down the staircase, just like Kevin did while fending off the “Wet Bandits”!

Why Didn’t He Go Through With It?

While the idea sounded like a dream come true for Home Alone fans, Culkin ultimately decided against purchasing the house. “I got kids. I’m busy, man,” the actor explained.

Culkin, who shares two young sons aged 3 and 2 with partner Brenda Song, has his hands full with family life. And, let’s be real—turning the home into a Home Alone theme park would be no small task.

The house, which was built in 1921, features some seriously impressive amenities. Alongside its movie-star status, the property boasts a sunroom, a gym, a basement sports court, and even a state-of-the-art movie theatre. The home had only been sold twice since Home Alone premiered, and when it went on the market earlier this year, it didn’t stick around for long—selling in just one week.

The Legacy of Kevin McCallister

It’s been over 30 years since Culkin’s portrayal of the clever, cheeky Kevin McCallister cemented Home Alone as a holiday classic. Starring alongside Catherine O’Hara, John Heard, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern, Culkin’s adventures battling the bumbling “Wet Bandits” captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Related: How Rich Were The McCallisters in ‘Home Alone’?

While we may never see the Home Alone house turned into the ultimate fan experience, it’s fun to imagine sledding through its halls or rigging up some (harmless) booby traps. For now, we’ll have to settle for rewatching the movies every holiday season—and dreaming about what could’ve been.