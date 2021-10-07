‘Mad About You’ Mom, Cynthia Harris Has Died At Age 87

Most famous for her role as the mother of Paul Reiser’s character in the comedy series Mad About You!

Other roles included Laverne & Shirley, Three’s Company, L.A. Law, Law & Order, and daytime soap All My Children.

Cynthia also has a small role in the movie Three Men And A Baby!

But her biggest role came in 1993, when she joined the cast of comedy hit Mad About You for the sitcom’s second season as Sylvia Buchman.

She reprised the role for the 2019 series reboot.