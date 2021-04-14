Madonna Buys The Weeknd’s Mansion!

After purchasing the 12,500-square-foot-plus mansion in 2017 for $18.2 million. The Weeknd- real name is Abel Tesfaye, listed his Hidden Hills home last June.

The Agency for $25 million before the property got a $6 million price cut.

The home includes seven bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms and sits on nearly three acres of grassy lawns and sun-drenched hillsides surrounded by redwood trees for ultimate privacy.

Features include an entrance hall with a double-height ceiling and a two-story window wall, a grand foyer that holds a grand piano with sitting chairs and double-height windows, an expansive chef’s kitchen, and an entertainer’s bar, a five-car auto gallery, wine cellar, and then some.