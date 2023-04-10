Madonna Wants Her Old Face Back!

Madonna is reportedly undergoing procedures to restore her natural look. A source says, “Despite what people think, the criticism over her drastically different appearance does affect her.”

According to reports, Madonna will do whatever it takes to look more natural ahead of her highly anticipated world tour.

Madonna faced endless criticism following her brief appearance at the Grammys in February, where she modelled a striking new look on stage.

After clapping back at haters following a slew of plastic surgery rumours, Madonna was deeply “affected” by the comments made by naysayers and is looking to switch up her look again.

“Despite what people think, the criticism over her drastically different appearance does affect her,” a source told Daily Mail.

The insider said that the “Like A Prayer” hitmaker is undergoing procedures that will restore her natural features.

Though Madonna has never publicly confirmed or denied rumours claiming she’s gone under the knife, she admitted she was “not against plastic surgery” in 2012.

Madonna is set to begin “The Celebration Tour,” which commemorates her four decades in music, on July 15 in Vancouver.

She will play 53 shows across North America before the US leg of her tour ends in Jan. 2024.