Madonna Postpones Tour!

Madonna has to postpone her upcoming world tour due to health issues.

Reports say the Queen of Pop” was admitted to ICU on Saturday with a “serious bacterial infection.”

Her manager Guy Oseary shared the news on Instagram, saying she began to feel ill on June 24.

“Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving; however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

“At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.” he continued.

The “Celebration” was scheduled to launch in Vancouver on July 15.

More details regarding a new start date and rescheduled shows will be announced as it becomes available.