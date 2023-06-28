DID FEDEX PULL A FERRIS BUELLER?

Have you heard about the trouble FedEx is in with the odometers on their old delivery trucks? It’s like that scene in “Ferris Bueller” where they try to roll back the miles on the dad’s Ferrari. Except it’s a MUCH bigger deal . . .

A new lawsuit accuses them of rolling back the odometers on THOUSANDS of old delivery trucks and then selling them for more than they were worth.

They used to scrap their trucks when they hit 350,000 miles. But the lawsuit says that around 2011, they created a new revenue stream and started selling them.

They’d send them to auctions, where people would buy them and turn them into things like food trucks. But they’re accused of subtracting a TON of millage first.

A commercial truck dealer in Nevada says he found out about it after he sold an old FedEx truck in 2017. The odometer said 180,000 miles. But when the seller hooked it up to a computer, it had over 400,000 miles on it.

A bunch of food truck owners are now suing FedEx and a company they worked with called Holman Automotive. If what they’re accused of is true, it could be the largest odometer fraud scheme in U.S. history.