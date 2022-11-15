The Hottest Delivery Drivers!

Food, grocery, package and other delivery drivers are making their way into our fantasies and romantic desires!

A survey of 1,000 people reveals how they feel about couriers and how their looks could affect your tips.

Key takeaways!

People crowned Amazon uniforms and drivers the hottest.



Half of the people admit to tipping attractive delivery drivers more, averaging a 30% higher tip.



37% of people have fantasized about hooking up in a delivery driver’s truck, and 23% have attempted to seduce a delivery driver.



Married people are 67% more likely than unmarried people to give attractive drivers higher-than-average tips.



37% of people have flirted with their delivery driver, and 45% said a delivery driver has flirted with them.

People confessed to plenty of scandalous things, like kissing their driver!

Hottest Drivers according to this survey

Amazon

UPS

FedEx

DHL- Not a fan (They always charge me duty)