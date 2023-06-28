300 Big-Time Hollywood Actors May Go On Strike!

Screen Actors Guild members sent a letter saying they’re prepared to strike if a fair deal isn’t made by Friday. It was signed by more than 300 actors including Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller, and Jennifer Lawrence.

“We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom, and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories,” the letter continued.

Members of SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the entity representing the major studios if a new contract isn’t reached by the time their current deal ends on June 30.

The letter comes as members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since May after failing to reach an agreement with AMPTP on the terms of a new contract.

Among a host of demands that the WGA felt were not being met in fairness by the studios, a major point of contention has been the use of artificial intelligence.

Similar concerns on the use of AI have been floated as SAG-AFTRA’s negotiations with the studios continue, with a portion of the actors’ letter to the guild detailing how vital this specific topic is.

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Quinta Brunson, Rami Malek, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brendan Fraser, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Stiller and Amy Schumer are among the more than 300 top-tier actors to sign the letter, according to a source who shared the text of the letter with CNN, which was first reported by Rolling Stone.