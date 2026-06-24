Maestro Fresh Wes Is Heading to The Amazing Race Canada

Canadian hip-hop legend Maestro Fresh Wes is trading the recording studio for the race route.

The Juno Award-winning rapper has been announced as one of the competitors on Season 12 of The Amazing Race Canada, which returns July 7 on CTV and streams the next day on Crave.

Maestro, best known for his groundbreaking 1989 hit Let Your Backbone Slide, will team up with fellow hip-hop artist and two-time Guinness World Record holder Duane "D.O." Gibson as they race across Canada for a chance to win a trip around the world, $250,000, and the title of The Amazing Race Canada champions.

For Canadian music fans, it's a pretty cool pairing. Both artists have spent decades helping shape Canada's hip-hop scene. Now they'll be tested on something completely different: navigating airports, solving puzzles, surviving roadblocks, and trying not to get lost while cameras are rolling.

Maestro will also be hoping for a longer run than fellow Canadian music icon Jully Black, who competed alongside friend Kathy Hunter during Season 8 and unfortunately became the first team eliminated.

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The series, hosted by Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery, kicks off this season atop Whistler Mountain in British Columbia as the world-famous destination celebrates its 60th anniversary.

If history has taught us anything, the race will include breathtaking scenery, stressful navigation, questionable directions from locals, and at least one contestant shouting, "WE WERE SUPPOSED TO TURN BACK THERE!"

Fun Facts About Maestro Fresh Wes

🎤 Let Your Backbone Slide became the first Canadian hip-hop single to achieve gold certification.

🇨🇦 He's often referred to as the "Godfather of Canadian Hip-Hop."

📚 Beyond music, Maestro is also an actor, author, and motivational speaker.

🏆 He has won multiple Juno Awards throughout his career.