‘Magic’ Mushrooms Might Be Better Than Antidepressants

According to new research published in the journal Nature Medicine, Magic mushrooms have a “liberating effect” on the depressed mind.

The psychedelic compound psilocybin was found to improve moods compared to traditional drugs.

Researchers found that psilocybin works differently from conventional antidepressants- making the brain more flexible and Fluid, and less entrenched in the negative thinking patterns associated with depression.

Researchers found that the brain found ways to reroute itself away from bad thoughts after taking magic mushrooms.

Their findings could have implications on the whole mental health field.

