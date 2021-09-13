Make $1,300 For Watching Scary Movies!

The website Finance Buzz is looking for volunteers to watch 13 different horror movies, and they will pay you $1,300 to do it.

In addition, they will provide a $50 gift card to cover the cost of renting the movies.

The site will also provide the selected “Horror Heart Rate Analyst” a FitBit as they want to be able to track your heart rate throughout each film to measure just how scared you get.

The 13 movies they want you to watch include:

Saw

The Amityville Horror

A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place 2

Candyman

Insidious

The Blair Witch Project

Sinister

Get Out

The Purge

Halloween (2018)

Paranormal Activity

Annabelle

“Are you the world’s biggest horror movie aficionado? Do you have the heart (literally) to withstand the biggest spooks and scares that cinema has to offer?” the company said on its website. “Then we want to hear from you!”

To enter, you must reside in the United States and be at least 18 years old. Applications are due by September 26th, and you can apply HERE!