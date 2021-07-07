Make Play Dough In Your Slow Cooker!

It’s something to do on a rainy day!

Stuck inside on this rainy day and looking for something to do with the kids? Here’s an idea! Slow cooker play-dough using household ingredients and that magic cooking machine!

One mom in the UK did it and posted her method to Facebook. The mom proclaims the stuff as ‘softest and smoothest play dough ever.”

Here’s the recipe according to the post:

First time making play dough in the slow cooker! Wish me luck

Update: softest and smoothest play dough ever! It cooked on high for 55mins, stirring whenever I thought about it

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1/2 cup salt

4 tbsp cream of tartar

2 cups water

2 tbsp oil

1-2 tsp food colouring

Directions

Combine flour, salt and cream of tartar in a bowl.

In a separate bowl combine the water, oil and food colouring.

Pour dry ingredients mix into the slow cooker bowl, add wet ingredients mix and combine thoroughly.

Place a tea towel under the lid and cook on HIGH for 45-60mins, stirring often for the first half-hour of cooking time, then once or twice for the remaining cooking time.

The dough will be done when it forms and no longer sticks to the sides of your slow cooker.

You can test this by taking a small amount out, form into a ball and cool in the freezer for a few minutes. When it’s ready it won’t stick to your fingers when you handle it. This small test ball can then be returned to the mix.

Remove complete mix from slow cooker, knead and place in a container to cool.

When cool, store in the fridge in a plastic air-tight container.

This makes 1kg of play dough.

Vary the colours you use to make various coloured doughs. Add glitter for extra sparkle if desired.