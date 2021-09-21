Make Sure Kids Send Their Letters To Santa Early This Year!

There is a shortage of supplies for toys across the globe and Santa’s Workshop may also be backed up a little bit.

It was reported earlier this week that much like other industries during this pandemic, there is an issue with the supply chain and also production.

Because of COVID-19 and labor shortages across the globe, the process of moving toys in and out of the country has been backed up considerably.

The fear is that the toys that will be hot this season may be harder to find than they ordinarily would be as we get closer to the holiday season.

Every parent wants their kids to have the best Christmas ever and now is the time to plan ahead even though technically fall is just beginning.