Make Sure Your Lawn Gets Enough Water With The Tuna Can Trick!

We desperately need some rain and it looks like showers are on the way for the weekend. In the meantime, we are water our lawns, but is your grass getting enough water?

How do you know? Try the tuna can trick!

Take a tuna can and empty it out and put it on the lawn while you have your sprinkler on. Once it fills up with the fallen water, that’s when you’ll know your lawn has gotten enough water for that time.

Some other basic tips that can help, especially in these hot times: