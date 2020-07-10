Make Sure Your Lawn Gets Enough Water With The Tuna Can Trick!
Have you tried this hack?
We desperately need some rain and it looks like showers are on the way for the weekend. In the meantime, we are water our lawns, but is your grass getting enough water?
How do you know? Try the tuna can trick!
Take a tuna can and empty it out and put it on the lawn while you have your sprinkler on. Once it fills up with the fallen water, that’s when you’ll know your lawn has gotten enough water for that time.
Some other basic tips that can help, especially in these hot times:
- Make sure that you water during the early morning and at night time before you go to bed. The plants and grass can absorb the water before it evaporates in the heat.
- Raise your mower height. When you have to cut, if you cut it low, it is easier for the grass to burn out.
- Lastly, PREPARATION for next time. Start watering consistently BEFORE a long dry spell happens and look for certain weed fertilizer like Scott’s summer bags–it will help the grass prepare to retain water.