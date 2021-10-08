Listen Live

Make Your Entire Block Uncomfortable With These Frisky Skeletons!

Horny skeletons, sure, why not!

By Uncategorized

There’s a new blow-up lawn decoration of two skeletons getting busy!   Oh, boy!  You can buy this on Amazon for $84.99. 

 

 

The lawn decor stands at 5.5 feet and comes with LED lights built inside and is guaranteed to turn heads!

The randy dead couple comes from a company called GOOSH.  According to the manufacturer, the official description for this item is: “The Skeleton Couple made children’s love at first sight.” Huh? Sure!

 

 

GOOSH has other crazy and less inappropriate inflatables for your lawn… There’s a friendly skeleton Unicorn horse!

 

How about this 4FT Halloween inflatable Zombie Baby!

 

