Make Your Entire Block Uncomfortable With These Frisky Skeletons!
Horny skeletons, sure, why not!
There’s a new blow-up lawn decoration of two skeletons getting busy! Oh, boy! You can buy this on Amazon for $84.99.
The lawn decor stands at 5.5 feet and comes with LED lights built inside and is guaranteed to turn heads!
The randy dead couple comes from a company called GOOSH. According to the manufacturer, the official description for this item is: “The Skeleton Couple made children’s love at first sight.” Huh? Sure!
GOOSH has other crazy and less inappropriate inflatables for your lawn… There’s a friendly skeleton Unicorn horse!
How about this 4FT Halloween inflatable Zombie Baby!