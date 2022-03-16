Making Daylight Savings A Permanent Thing!

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a bill, called the Sunshine Protection Act, that could make daylight time permanent next year and bring an end to the long-running bi-annual flip.

The bill still needs approval from the House of Representatives before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.

But if passed, this would make it easier for Canada to follow suit.

BC also passed legislation in 2019 but has not changed over yet as they are still waiting to align the change with Washington, Oregon and California.

All three West Coast states have passed their bills to remain permanently on daylight time.

Ontario switching over to daylight savings permanently will depend on both New York State and Quebec being on board.