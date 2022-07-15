Man Attempts To Push A Peanut Up 14,000-Foot Mountain With His Nose

This may not be something you’d put on a resume, but it would be quite an accomplishment. Or a complete waste of time!

A Colorado man is attempting to push a peanut with his nose up the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak.

He’s a retired Army Vet and is attempting to climb one of Colorado’s highest peaks — located in the Rocky Mountains, west of Colorado Springs — but instead of on his feet, he’ll be doing it on his hands and knees while he pushes the nut with his nose.

(1/2) Bob Salem is the dude from Co. Springs attempting to push a peanut up to Pikes Peak in less than 8 days. I ran into him yesterday on the Barr trail (near where the trail forks with the Manitou Incline). He's now roughly 3 miles into his journey. pic.twitter.com/XhRZly1y7T — Josh Helmuth KRDO (@Jhelmuth) July 12, 2022

“Basically, I’m just going to sit here and low crawl my way up here,” he told a local TV station.

Salem is a stay-at-home dad, and to push the peanut, he uses a device that looks like a homemade gas mask but is made from a CPAP machine with a black plastic service spoon taped to it.

He’s doing it to enjoy the great outdoors and to bring awareness to a charity that he is heavily involved with.

The charity that he serves, Home at Last, helps to house people who are experiencing homelessness.