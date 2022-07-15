Man Attempts To Push A Peanut Up 14,000-Foot Mountain With His Nose
This may not be something you’d put on a resume, but it would be quite an accomplishment. Or a complete waste of time!
A Colorado man is attempting to push a peanut with his nose up the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak.
He’s a retired Army Vet and is attempting to climb one of Colorado’s highest peaks — located in the Rocky Mountains, west of Colorado Springs — but instead of on his feet, he’ll be doing it on his hands and knees while he pushes the nut with his nose.
“Basically, I’m just going to sit here and low crawl my way up here,” he told a local TV station.
Salem is a stay-at-home dad, and to push the peanut, he uses a device that looks like a homemade gas mask but is made from a CPAP machine with a black plastic service spoon taped to it.
He’s doing it to enjoy the great outdoors and to bring awareness to a charity that he is heavily involved with.
The charity that he serves, Home at Last, helps to house people who are experiencing homelessness.