Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls Buried In His Basement

A Michigan man named David Olson was doing some home renovations and went to demolish his back stairs, he uncovered about 160 bowling balls!

Olson says that he discovered one bowling ball that had been buried in the sand behind cinder blocks earlier this month, and continued to find more over the next several days.

He also believes that there is even more hidden around the property.

The maker of the balls, Brunswick Bowling Products, previously had a plant in the area where the man lived and told Olson that they were made in the 1950s.

Olson says that many are unfinished, with some missing finger holes and others unpolished.

Olson donated several of the bowling balls and says he plans to use the rest for landscaping or to make sculptures.