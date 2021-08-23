Listen Live

Man Eats Record Breaking Number of Donairs

On a recent trip to Halifax, competitive eater, Joel Hansen challenged himself to eat the most donairs ever in one sitting.

His aim was to break his previous unofficial world record of 19. which he completed in 2019. This time he ate 24 in under one hour!

Typically he eats competitively about once a month, he also says he will be back to try and break his record.

