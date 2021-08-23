Man Gets Proof Of Vaccination By Getting His QR Code Tattooed On His Arm
He’s wearing his proof on his sleeve!
More and more companies and facilities are requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and one guy decided that this was the easiest way to show proof that he is Vaccinated!
A guy went to a tattoo artist to get his QR code inked permanently on his arm!
The 22-year-old college student is from Reggio Calabria in Italy, where proof of vaccination has been required since August 6 to enter most indoor venues. But rather than carrying around a physical copy of his green pass — as the COVID cards are known in Europe
It is well understood now that mass vaccination is the single biggest weapon to protect people against coronavirus.