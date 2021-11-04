Man Reveals Hack For Microwaving Popcorn!

Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process not many seemed to know about, until now.

As seen in a video that recently went viral, a man reveals a simple food hack for removing unpopped kernels from the bag.

According to the hack, all one needs to do is flip the bag over when finished, and shake. This process will cause the kernels to fall through the tiny whole at the top of the bag.

“Here’s something I wish I knew before I was in my 30s,” the man says in the video.

Of course, it created a debate online, as some say the kernels are their favourite part of making popcorn. Now they just have to figure out a hack for making those half popped kernels.