Arizona Man Sneezes Out Lego Piece After 25 Years – A Shower Surprise!

We've all heard stories of kids sticking random objects up their noses, but what if that object stayed stuck for 25 years? That’s exactly what happened to Andi Norton, an Arizona man who recently blew out a long-lost Lego piece while taking a shower!

A Childhood Memory Stuck in the Sinuses

Norton recalls playing with Legos as a child and shoving a small dot-shaped brick up his nose. Like most kids, he quickly forgot about it and went on with life.

Fast forward 25 years, and Norton had no idea that a piece of his childhood was still lodged in his nasal passage.

Over the years, Norton had suffered from sinus problems, allergies, and general congestion, but it never crossed his mind that the root of the issue might be a tiny Lego. That is until a sneeze in the shower changed everything.

The Doctor’s Advice: A Sneeze in the Steam

Norton’s doctor suggested a rather simple remedy for his chronic sinus issues – blowing his nose in the shower. The hot steam from the water was supposed to help loosen congestion, making it easier to clear out the sinuses. It was solid advice, but Norton didn’t expect the surprise that would follow.

While using the “snot rocket” technique (where you close one nostril with your finger and blow out the other), Norton felt something different. After 25 years, the small Lego piece finally made its dramatic exit!

A Lesson in Patience… and Nose Care?

This bizarre story has a happy ending, with Norton breathing easier and getting a hilarious story to tell for the rest of his life. It just goes to show that even the smallest childhood incidents can come back to surprise you – sometimes decades later!

So, next time you’re feeling a little stuffy, maybe take your doctor’s advice and blow your nose in the shower. You never know what might come out!