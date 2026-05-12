Manitoba Hospital Hits “Pause” on Surgeries Because… Ants Apparently Run the Place Now

Nothing says “spring in Canada” quite like potholes, fake warm weather, and tiny insects suddenly acting like they pay rent.

And while most of us are battling ants in the kitchen because we forgot one grain of sugar existed in 2019… a hospital in Manitoba is dealing with a slightly bigger issue: they had to temporarily pause surgeries because of an ant problem.

Yes. Ants. Tiny little insects marching around the hospital like they just got hired in administration.

According to reports, ants have been spotted throughout the building, and nobody seems to know where they’re coming from.

Which honestly makes it feel less like a pest issue and more like the opening scene of a low-budget horror movie called The Swarm Ward.

Hospital officials insist there’s no full-blown infestation, which feels like the pest-control version of saying, “We’re not technically on fire, but there is smoke coming from the walls.”

Exterminators have been called in, and the hospital decided to postpone some minor elective surgeries until they can guarantee a properly sterile environment.

RELATED: BUGS WE ARE GUARANTEED TO SEE THIS SPRING

Which is probably a smart move. Nobody wants to wake up from knee surgery and hear, “Good news, the procedure went well. Bad news, the ants now legally own your left sock.”

Thankfully, urgent surgeries are still happening, and patients needing immediate care will be transferred to nearby hospitals that are, ideally, less… bug-forward.

To be fair, ants are incredibly organized. If anything, they probably showed up, saw the state of healthcare wait times, and figured, “Fine. We’ll do it ourselves.”

Honestly, somewhere there’s definitely one ant wearing a tiny hard hat yelling: “Okay team, we infiltrate orthopedics at dawn.” 🐜