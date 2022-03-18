BUGS WE ARE GUARANTEED TO SEE THIS SPRING

Spring is right around the corner and we can’t wait. The snow is melting, the weather is getting nicer and your dog’s feet are constantly filthy!

But with the warmer weather comes the bugs! We’ll be flocking outdoors as soon as possible, but just remember, we won’t be alone.

I think we’re all ok with sharing the great outdoors with bugs, but when they come into your house, that’s a different story!

People have gone to the ends of the earth to find a sure-fire method to eliminate bugs from their homes. There are essential oils, there are chemicals, people will seal up every single crack and crevice they have and bugs still find a way in. They hire professional exterminators. You can try to find their nest and spray. You can just kill them when they get in or create a homemade trap that you find on the internet. They will still find a way.

The question is, how many of them are dangerous to have in your house, and how many are just a nuisance?

Related: The bugs we hate the most…

Here’s a list of chitters that we may see in and around the house this spring.

Mosquito

While mosquitos are a huge nuisance, they’re also one of the most deadly creatures on earth. They carry a ton of disease and can easily spread it through blood. So how do you avoid them?

Make sure to empty barrels and basins that could have standing water in them Wear long pants with socks and long sleeves Wear insect repellant

Little Black Ants

These are a huge problem for a lot of people. There are tons of natural ways to avoid them setting up shop in your kitchen without using harsh chemicals.

Cicada

Cicada isn’t dangerous to you. They won’t hurt you, They’re loud and they’re gross to look at. But all in all, these are probably the least of our worries.

Marmorated Stink Bug

How many of these have you already seen? Don’t squish them. They stink when you squish them…hence the name. And if you’re reading by light, they might dive bomb you by accident. It has nothing to do with you…they just love the lights.

Cluster Fly

These are not quite the same as house flies. They lay their eggs in the ground outside and when it gets warmer out will come into your house for protection. They aren’t known to bite or carry any disease. The problem comes from the fact that you will get so many f them all at once. When you get cluster flies, you’ll get hundreds or thousands of them at a time.

Crane Fly

They look worse than they are. They look like enormous mosquitos. But they don’t bite. Some people call them mosquito hawks although they don’t eat mosquitos. Adult crane flies don’t eat at all! But young crane flies will eat dead plant material.

Asian lady beetle or Japanese ladybug

These look like ladybugs…only they’re orange. The good news is that they prey on pests that will destroy our gardens. The bad news is that they’re a huge nuisance themselves. They can bite and be aggressive, are harmful to dogs, invade your home, and leave behind a foul-smelling yellowish secretion that can stain walls and furniture. They multiply quickly too. So try to keep them outside if you can. Make sure your windows stay closed or at the very least that your screens are in good shape.

Fruit Fly

How many times have you run into these things already this spring? The biggest problem with fruit flies is the bacteria and germs that they carry with them. They’re difficult to get rid of without professional help.