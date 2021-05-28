Listen Live

Many Of Us Are Terrified Of Driving After Lack of Practice During The Pandemic

How are your driving skills lately?

By Life Hacks

If you feel like your driving skills have taken a backseat during the pandemic, you’re not alone!

34% of adults say that they would retake driver’s ed to refresh their skills once the pandemic is over.

 

According to a new survey, 46% of people have driven less since March 2020, of these respondents, 37% went so far as to say they’ve forgotten how to drive entirely.

 

WORST DRIVING HABITS

  1. Speeding (39%)
  2. Changing lanes without signaling (32%)
  3. Turning without signaling (32%)
  4. Rolling stops (28%)
  5. Distracted driving (24%)

Related posts

LEGO Unveils New Set With 11,500 Pieces!

The Secret To Happiness Is This!

Human Resources Manager Is The Best-Paying Job That Makes You Happy