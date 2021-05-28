Many Of Us Are Terrified Of Driving After Lack of Practice During The Pandemic
How are your driving skills lately?
If you feel like your driving skills have taken a backseat during the pandemic, you’re not alone!
34% of adults say that they would retake driver’s ed to refresh their skills once the pandemic is over.
According to a new survey, 46% of people have driven less since March 2020, of these respondents, 37% went so far as to say they’ve forgotten how to drive entirely.
WORST DRIVING HABITS
- Speeding (39%)
- Changing lanes without signaling (32%)
- Turning without signaling (32%)
- Rolling stops (28%)
- Distracted driving (24%)