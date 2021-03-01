March is the Month of Hope at United Way Simcoe Muskoka. Your donation to our community’s most vulnerable residents will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling its impact for those who need it most. When you give, you help families stay warm in the winter and put food on the table. You provide hope, when no one else can. This month, after a year that’s challenged all of us, your generosity goes twice as far. Please donate now at UWSimcoeMuskoka.ca