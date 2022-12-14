Mariah Carey Breaks Another Record With Her Holiday Hit!

Once again Mariah Carey has risen to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts with “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The holiday track originally released in 1994 bumps Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero after six weeks on top of the charts.

The top four spots were taken by Christmas songs. Following Carey was Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”

The Billboard #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Dec. 17, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 12, 2022

Mariah’s track gained popularity a few years ago thanks to the rise of music streaming services and social media which has made it a viral hit!

The song made its appearance in the top 10 in December 2017, according to Billboard. In 2018, “All I Want for Christmas” made its way into the top 5 and a year later reigned the chart, a feat Carey has managed for four consecutive years. She spent three weeks on top in 2019, two weeks in 2020 and three weeks in 2021.

“All I Want for Christmas” also holds the record as the holiday song that’s spent the most time at No. 1 with nine weeks, as of this week. “The Chipmunk Song,” which was released in 1958, is the only other Christmas tune that comes close with four weeks at the top of the charts.