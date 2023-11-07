Mariah Carey Faces A Second Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Country singer Andy Stone filed a copyright lawsuit Wednesday alleging Carey ripped off his song with his band, Vince Vance and the Valiants, which had the same name.

Mariah Carey once again faces a copyright lawsuit over her hit 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” just in time for the holidays.

Stone last year withdrew a similar lawsuit over the same songs in federal court in Louisiana, according to court records.

The suit alleges that Carey copied the “compositional structure of an extended comparison between a loved one and trappings of seasonal luxury, and further includes several of Plaintiffs’ lyrical phrases.”

Carey’s version of the song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart every year since 2019, the suit says.

The plaintiffs are asking for at least $20 million in damages, claiming Carey’s widespread success from “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was due to their original idea.