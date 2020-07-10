Mariah Carey’s First Memoir Is Coming Out In September

Mariah is releasing her very first memoir, detailing her life story in its entirety and finally giving us a glimpse into her decades in the spotlight, including her highly publicized relationships, experiences in motherhood, personal and professional struggles.

An added bonus? The Queen of Christmas will even narrate her own life story in an Audible version.

It’s available on September 29, in both print form and on Audible via Andy Cohen Books. The release coincides with the 30th anniversary of her debut album.