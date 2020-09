You wake up to find you are suffering from a sore throat. It is raw, scratchy, and just plain old sore.

Try—marshmallows. Sap from marshmallow plants has been used for centuries in the treatment of coughs, cold, and yes, sore throats.

According to health officials, the marshmallow coating which consists of gelatin is what aids in soothing and relieving a sore throat.

Who knew, that the tasty treat did double duty to soothe your throat as well.