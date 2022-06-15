Mary J. Blige hitting the road for the “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour”

Mary J. Blige recruited fellow R&B vocalists Ella Mai and Queen Naija to serve as opening acts for the “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.” Ella Mai broke out with her “Boo’d Up” single which eventually reached 7-time Platinum status. Queen Naija earned herself Platinum plaques for “Medicine,” “Karma,” and “Butterflies.”

General public tickets for Mary J’s “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” go on sale on June 17 at 10 am local time. Presale tickets will become available beginning today (June 15) for American Express Card Members at 10 am local time through June 16 at 10 pm local time. For more information visit blackpromoterscollective.com.



Mary J. Blige Continues To Receive Her Flowers In 2022

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Mary J. Blige as the presenting sponsor for her Good Morning Gorgeous tour,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

MacMillan added, “As a global leader in women’s health, we’re committed to emphasizing the lifesaving importance of preventive screenings and the annual Well Woman exam, and Mary’s voice is a powerful way to reach millions of women.”

Mary J. Blige dropped Good Morning Gorgeous, her fourteenth studio LP, on February 11. This year also saw Mary J. Blige perform as part of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. In addition, Blige presented her “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” in May.

Earlier this year, the Billboard Music Awards announced Mary J. Blige as the 2022 Icon Award recipient. Last month, Time added Mary J. to the magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People. I’d say she’s doing farily well for herself, don’t you think?