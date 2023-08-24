Listen Live

‘Masterdating’ Trend Heating Up Social Media

Experts say you should be doing this at least once a week.

First of all, get your mind out of the gutter!

“Masterdating,” is the latest love and relationship trend. It’s the practice of lavishly treating yourself with your choice gifts, indulgences and outings so you can establish a good sense of self-sufficiency before you get involved with someone else.

#MasterDating has been trending on Tik Tok, with people using Miley Cyrus’ song “Flowers” for inspiration;

I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours
Say things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing
And I can hold my own hand

Experts say you should be “masterdating” at least once a week.

Some of the ways you can date yourself include, taking yourself to the movies, buying yourself flowers, going out to dinner alone, buying yourself something expensive you normally wouldn’t and leaving yourself positive and uplifting love notes.

